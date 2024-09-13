The United States has imposed new sanctions against institutions and individuals associated with RT's activities due to the threat of cyber influence and covert operations. This is reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

Details

The new sanctions are aimed at preventing RT and russian intelligence from interfering in Moldova's presidential election if the pro-russian candidate does not win.

In particular, sanctions were imposed on the organizations rossiya segodnya and TV Novosti, as well as their leaders, dmitry kiselyov and margarita simonian.

These measures are not directed against freedom of speech, but against covert operations and influence campaigns - the US State Department emphasized.

