The Ukrainian diving team won gold at the European Championships in Antalya
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian diving team won gold in the mixed team competition at the European Championships in Antalya. Ksenia Bailo, Kirill Bolyukh, Sofia Lyskun and Oleksiy Sereda showed the best result.
The Ukrainian national team won the European Diving Championship in Antalya. Ksenia Bailo, Kirill Bolyukh, Sofia Liskun and Oleksiy Sereda became champions in mixed teams. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.
"Golden" start of the Ukrainian diving team at the European Championship in Antalya, Turkey. Ksenia Bailo, Kirill Bolyukh, Sofia Liskun and Oleksiy Sereda climbed to the top step of the podium in the mixed team competition
It is noted that Ukrainians scored a total of 407.20 points and supported the medal tradition, not missing a single pedestal in this discipline since 2022.
Recall
Ukrainians Mark Gritsenko and Oleksiy Sereda won bronze medals in synchronized diving from the tower at the Super Final of the World Cup. This is their debut award this season.