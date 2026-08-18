The Speaker of Iran's Parliament called Bessent and Hegseth a "clown team"

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the United States of trying to extract greater concessions from Iran, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"The Americans believe that greater pressure on Iran will lead to concessions that were never part of the agreement," Ghalibaf, Iran's chief negotiator, wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Trump said that the United States has no talks with Iran scheduled.

The official also said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are "out of their league."

"Stop waiting for this clown team to pull a rabbit out of a hat, and clean up the mess you have made," Ghalibaf said.

Background

Last week, Bessent said that the United States would impose measures on Iran that had "never been seen before." U.S. President Donald Trump also said that he planned to increase economic pressure on Tehran.