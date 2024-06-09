The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is tense – General Staff

The Russians in the Pokrovsky direction have already made 14 attempts to oust the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky and Yasnobrodovka. Six of them are still ongoing. The situation is tense. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The general staff provides information as of 11: 00 on June 9.

It is noted that yesterday the invaders lost more than 450 killed and wounded, five armored personnel carriers, seven artillery systems, one anti-aircraft gun and six cars. A tank, four artillery systems and six enemy vehicles were damaged.

It is also reported that in the Seversky direction there is a battle in the area of the excavation.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, there have been four clashes in the areas of Ivanovo and Klishchievka. One enemy attack is repulsed, three continue.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the invaders ' attempt to advance in the Praskoveyevka area was unsuccessful. Two attacks continue in the Krasnogorovka area. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy lost 38 people here, 13 of them irrevocable. Two tanks, one unit of special equipment, three armored combat vehicles, an artillery system, a ground drone and two vehicles were destroyed. Three tanks, six armored personnel carriers, four artillery systems and five vehicles were damaged.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the enemy failed during the Storming of our positions in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.

On the Dnieper direction the enemy's attack in the area of Krynok was repulsed.

