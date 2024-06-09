Two attacks of invaders in Volchansk and Liptsev districts repelled – General Staff

In the Kharkiv direction, two attacks by Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of Volchansk and Liptsev. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The general staff provides information as of 11: 00 on June 9.

It is reported that the Defense Forces continue to conduct a defensive operation and focus their main efforts on the Tavrichesky, Donetsk and Slobozhansky operational areas.

Over the past day, 96 military clashes occurred.

"In the Kharkiv direction, two attacks by Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of Volchansk and Liptsev. No losses of positions were allowed," the report says.

It is noted that on Kupyansky direction six assault operations continue in the areas of Petropavlovsk, Peschany, Berestovo and Nevsky. The situation is under control.

"On Limansky direction now there are three enemy attacks in the Serebryansky forest. One clash in the area of Ternovi was repulsed," the General Staff informs.

