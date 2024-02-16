The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult: the fighters of the 3rd OSHBR have already eliminated several thousand occupiers

At least 15 thousand enemy personnel are fighting against the forces of the Third Separate Assault Brigade in Avdiivka. This was reported by the press service of the 3rd assault brigade, UNN reports.

Our brigade inflicted critical damage on the 74th and 114th separate motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces. Both enemy units have been virtually wiped out. The actual number of casualties is estimated at 4,200 enemy "200s" and "300s". - the brigade said.

The military said that the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is also suffering significant losses. Fighting is ongoing against the 35th and 55th brigades of the 41st Army, and against the 21st and 15th brigades of the 2nd Army.

According to the available data of the Third Assault Brigade, the enemy's forces in our sector are as follows: 35th; 55th and 74th separate motorized rifle brigades from the 41st Combined Arms Army. Also: 15th, 21st and 30th separate motorized rifle brigades from the 2nd Combined Arms Army - said the 3rd separate assault brigade.

It is noted that the 114th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the former 11th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the so-called "DPR," is fighting against Ukrainian forces.

In addition, a Russian special forces unit is also performing certain tasks at the front. For example , GRU personnel carry out night assaults using night vision equipment, conduct sabotage, and adjust air and artillery strikes.

Despite the fact that the occupiers suffer disproportionate losses, the situation in Avdiivka remains extremely difficult - summarized the military of the 3rd separate assault brigade.

The commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky , said that the command of the JFO decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka in order to save personnel and improve the operational situation.

General Staff on the Avdiivka sector: troops are maneuvering and reinforcing units as planned