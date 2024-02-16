The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult: the fighters of the 3rd OSHBR have already eliminated several thousand occupiers

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102049 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128834 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129949 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171445 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169343 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275643 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177841 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167013 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244335 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101670 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86063 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82713 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95031 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35628 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275643 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244335 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229551 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255003 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240890 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3973 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128834 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103730 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103860 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120166 views
The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult: the fighters of the 3rd OSHBR have already eliminated several thousand occupiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20193 views

At least 15,000 enemy soldiers from several Russian brigades are fighting against the Third Separate Assault Brigade in Avdiivka. The military say they are inflicting large-scale losses on the occupiers, but the situation in the city remains difficult.

At least 15 thousand enemy personnel are fighting against the forces of the Third Separate Assault Brigade in Avdiivka. This was reported by the press service of the 3rd assault brigade, UNN reports.

Details

Our brigade inflicted critical damage on the 74th and 114th separate motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces. Both enemy units have been virtually wiped out. The actual number of casualties is estimated at 4,200 enemy "200s" and "300s".

- the brigade said. 

The military said that the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is also suffering significant losses. Fighting is ongoing against the 35th and 55th brigades of the 41st Army, and against the 21st and 15th brigades of the 2nd Army.

I understand in detail what is happening: Zelensky on the situation in Avdiivka16.02.24, 15:19 • 21041 view

According to the available data of the Third Assault Brigade, the enemy's forces in our sector are as follows: 35th; 55th and 74th separate motorized rifle brigades from the 41st Combined Arms Army. Also: 15th, 21st and 30th separate motorized rifle brigades from the 2nd Combined Arms Army 

- said the 3rd separate assault brigade.

It is noted that the 114th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the former 11th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the so-called "DPR," is fighting against Ukrainian forces.

In addition, a Russian special forces unit is also performing certain tasks at the front. For example , GRU personnel carry out night assaults using night vision equipment, conduct sabotage, and adjust air and artillery strikes.

Despite the fact that the occupiers suffer disproportionate losses, the situation in Avdiivka remains extremely difficult

- summarized the military of the 3rd separate assault brigade. 

Recall

The commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky , said that the command of the JFO decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka in order to save personnel and improve the operational situation.

General Staff on the Avdiivka sector: troops are maneuvering and reinforcing units as planned16.02.24, 08:57 • 30254 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

