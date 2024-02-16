I understand in detail what is happening: Zelensky on the situation in Avdiivka

Commenting on the situation in Avdiivka, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he demanded that the military leadership first of all save the lives of our military. This was stated by the President during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UNN reports.

As for Avdiivka. We remember what Russia is doing to our towns and villages. They will not rest until they have completely destroyed all life there. Our people, our military, are strategically protecting our things, logistical routes that can bring the enemy to advance. I understand in detail what is happening, I am in contact with our military leadership. I will not say what new approaches they are using, their task is to do everything to protect our people - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that our military is the most important thing we have.

"And this is our main weapon. Everyone can say that war means losses. It is not. First of all, we need to make sure that we get by with less losses. Our military is the most important thing. This is the signal the leadership will receive from me. And there are professional people on the battlefield. They know what to do," Zelensky added.

Recall

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky , reportedthat the command of the JFO decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka in order to save personnel and improve the operational situation, and is currently arranging for units to take up new positions.