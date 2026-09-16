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The Russians disguised a Baltic Fleet vessel as coastal houses, following the example of the German "Tirpitz"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Russians painted the anti-submarine vessel to resemble coastal buildings and installed anti-drone nets. Experts doubt the camouflage's effectiveness.

The Russians disguised a Baltic Fleet vessel as coastal houses, following the example of the German "Tirpitz"

A Project 1331M small anti-submarine ship with unusual camouflage imitating buildings and a shoreline was spotted in Russia’s Baltic Fleet. Defense Express suggests that the Russians are trying in this way to complicate the targeting of Ukrainian drones, effectively returning to camouflage methods used during World War II, UNN writes.

Details

The ship’s photographs were published by commentator Massimo Frantarelli. In addition to the camouflage, anti-drone nets were installed on the vessel.

According to Defense Express, the paint scheme is intended to help the ship visually blend in with the coastal buildings and make it more difficult for drone guidance systems to detect.

The “Tirpitz” was camouflaged in a similar way

Germany used a similar principle as early as 1939 during the construction of the “Tirpitz” battleship. Its hull was painted so that it resembled coastal buildings and was less noticeable to the enemy.

The Soviet Navy also used similar methods. The battleship “Marat,” damaged during World War II and used as a floating artillery battery, was likewise camouflaged to resemble the surrounding shoreline.

At the same time, Defense Express questions the effectiveness of such a solution against modern drones. Visual camouflage may have a limited effect against drones equipped with thermal-imaging cameras and modern target-recognition systems.

In Russia, the Bal missile systems were disguised on Yandex maps, replaced with an image of forest18.08.26, 06:15 • 10346 views

Stepan Haftko

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