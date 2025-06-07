The Russians are actively trying to gain a foothold along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway - Khortytsia operational-strategic group

Russian troops are actively trying to gain a foothold along the Pokrovsk-Konstantynivka highway, in particular in the area of the village of Popiv Yar. Currently, these directions remain the hottest in the Donetsk region. This was stated by the spokesman of the OSУV "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the telethon, reports UNN.

There, the Russians are trying to actively gain a foothold along the highway in the area of the same Popovo Yar, and are actively trying to conduct offensive actions there. In principle, this is now, perhaps, the most active combat zone on the entire front. Of course, all the efforts of the Defense Forces are aimed at restraining them there, preventing them from developing an offensive, and ideally throwing them out of there to the south - said Tregubov.

Let's remind

The 1200th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. In general, during the past day 212 combat clashes were recorded.