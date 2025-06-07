The Russians are actively trying to gain a foothold along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway - Khortytsia operational-strategic group

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control
12:42 PM • 76 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 3348 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 71080 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 93800 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 125623 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 89215 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 180696 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 109524 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 138631 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 167914 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: 3 dead, 17 injured, including children

June 7, 02:40 AM • 44518 views

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

June 7, 05:48 AM • 53558 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

06:48 AM • 36537 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

08:15 AM • 44483 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 16970 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 71082 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 89963 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 92343 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 136857 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 180696 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 8184 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 17783 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 125623 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 119218 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 161278 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Russians are actively trying to gain a foothold along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway - Khortytsia operational-strategic group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Russian troops are actively trying to gain a foothold along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, especially in the Popovo Yar area. This is currently the most active combat zone in the Donetsk region.

The Russians are actively trying to gain a foothold along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway - Khortytsia operational-strategic group

Russian troops are actively trying to gain a foothold along the Pokrovsk-Konstantynivka highway, in particular in the area of the village of Popiv Yar. Currently, these directions remain the hottest in the Donetsk region. This was stated by the spokesman of the OSУV "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the telethon, reports UNN.

There, the Russians are trying to actively gain a foothold along the highway in the area of the same Popovo Yar, and are actively trying to conduct offensive actions there. In principle, this is now, perhaps, the most active combat zone on the entire front. Of course, all the efforts of the Defense Forces are aimed at restraining them there, preventing them from developing an offensive, and ideally throwing them out of there to the south 

- said Tregubov.

Let's remind

The 1200th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. In general, during the past day 212 combat clashes were recorded.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9