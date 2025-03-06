Russia attacked energy facilities in one region at night, consumption continues to decline due to warming - Ukrenergo
As a result of the night drone attack, an energy facility was damaged in one of the regions of Ukraine, and there are consumers without electricity. Electricity consumption is decreasing due to warming and sunny weather.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine continues to decline due to the warming. At night, the enemy carried out a drone attack on energy facilities in one of the regions, which caused power outages for consumers. It is advisable to shift the use of powerful electrical appliances today to the period from 10:00 to 15:00. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.
Consequences of shelling
At night, the enemy carried out a drone attack on an energy facility in one of the regions. As a result of equipment damage, there are power outages for consumers in the morning.
Emergency recovery work is ongoing. Repair crews from the regional energy companies, as stated, are doing everything possible to quickly eliminate the consequences of the damage and restore power to all disconnected subscribers.
Consumption
"Electricity consumption is decreasing. The reason is a significant increase in air temperature across all regions and the establishment of sunny weather almost throughout Ukraine, which ensures the effective operation of household solar power plants," the company reported.
Today, March 6, as of 9:30, the level of consumption was 3.3% lower than at the same time the previous day - on Wednesday. Yesterday, March 5, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 3.3% lower than the maximum of the previous day - on Tuesday, March 4.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after the Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities is ongoing.
The situation in the energy system may change, noted Ukrenergo.