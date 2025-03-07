The rules for the sale of potent painkillers are changing in Ukraine
The Ministry of Health is preparing new rules for the dispensing of nalbuphine due to the increase in uncontrolled use. The drug will be banned from being sold on paper prescriptions, except in pharmacies in frontline areas.
The Ministry of Health has prepared a draft order regarding the release of nalbuphine – a potent opioid analgesic. It is noted that it can cause addiction, and there is currently uncontrolled use of the drug.
The Ministry of Health constantly receives requests regarding the increase in uncontrolled use of nalbuphine, although it is not included in the treatment standards for chronic pain or in the list of medications provided to military personnel for first aid.
The agency notes that in 2024, over 2.8 million packages of nalbuphine were sold in pharmacies, which is 23% more than in 2023; also, for 2024, 4,987 electronic prescriptions were issued, with 794 redeemed for 986 packages; the use of nalbuphine in hospitals is decreasing: from nearly 250 thousand packages in 2021 to 14 thousand in 2024.
The draft stipulates that nalbuphine is prohibited from being sold on a paper prescription, with the exception of pharmacies in frontline and occupied territories where there is no technical capability. Such pharmacies will be required to keep the paper prescription for three years.
The Ministry of Health proposes to send comments and suggestions on the published draft order within 30 days to the address: Kyiv, 01601, Hrushevskyi St. 7, e-mail: [email protected].
