The Rada supported the bill on humane treatment of animals in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading and as a basis draft law No. 11328, which aims to introduce European humane values in the treatment of animals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliament's press service.

Details

233 deputies voted for the adoption as a basis of draft law No. 11328 on amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine to bring them into compliance with the requirements of the European Convention for the Protection of Pet Animals without discussion.

This document prohibits the use of pets in advertising, entertainment events, and exhibitions if the organizers have not provided proper conditions for them, and also when the health or general condition of the animals is at risk.

In addition, the draft law provides for a ban on surgical operations performed to change the appearance of pets or for any other purposes not related to treatment.

Recall

