The Rada supported the bill on humane treatment of animals in the first reading

08:19 AM • 13655 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 18185 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
07:52 AM • 12597 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 14851 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 36168 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 33805 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 35730 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33603 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27468 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23110 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robotJanuary 15, 01:23 AM • 7364 views
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhotoJanuary 15, 03:07 AM • 16064 views
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPDJanuary 15, 04:04 AM • 13509 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhoto06:59 AM • 12171 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy08:33 AM • 10125 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 3262 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:19 AM • 13657 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 18187 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:53 PM • 40800 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 52955 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Yulia Tymoshenko
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 3918 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 35105 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 69314 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 60897 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 65112 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
9K720 Iskander

The Rada supported the bill on humane treatment of animals in the first reading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 11328, which prohibits the use of pets in advertising and exhibitions without proper conditions. The document also prohibits surgical operations on animals not related to treatment.

The Rada supported the bill on humane treatment of animals in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading and as a basis draft law No. 11328, which aims to introduce European humane values in the treatment of animals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliament's press service.

Details

233 deputies voted for the adoption as a basis of draft law No. 11328 on amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine to bring them into compliance with the requirements of the European Convention for the Protection of Pet Animals without discussion.

This document prohibits the use of pets in advertising, entertainment events, and exhibitions if the organizers have not provided proper conditions for them, and also when the health or general condition of the animals is at risk.

In addition, the draft law provides for a ban on surgical operations performed to change the appearance of pets or for any other purposes not related to treatment.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a draft law that may limit the right to deferment from mobilization for men 25+ due to studies. The number of such students has increased to 250 thousand, and checks have revealed almost 50 thousand fictitious students.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
Animals
Mobilization
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine