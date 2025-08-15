$41.450.06
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 57152 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 28154 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 127957 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 155197 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 81761 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 81636 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 78005 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 182077 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 96310 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 127898 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 181988 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 155139 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 90633 views
The price for a recruit's life: the Kremlin cuts payments to "second-class" soldiers from some regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

In several regions of the Russian Federation, one-time payments to contract soldiers have been reduced, while in others they have been increased. This is happening against the backdrop of Russia's record federal budget deficit.

The price for a recruit's life: the Kremlin cuts payments to "second-class" soldiers from some regions

While Russia continues to burn billions on the war against Ukraine, its regions have begun to save even on those sent to die at the front. The amount of one-time "lifting" payments for recruits now depends on their place of residence – and in some regions, it has been sharply reduced. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Against the backdrop of a record federal budget deficit, the Russian authorities are moving to open "cannon fodder savings." In several regions of the Russian Federation, one-time payments to those who sign a contract for military service have been reduced.

In particular, in Bashkiria, the bonus amount fell from 1.6 million to 1 million rubles, in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – from 3.1 million to 1.9 million, in the Belgorod region – from 3 million to 800 thousand, and in Nizhny Novgorod – from 3 million to 1.5 million.

At the same time, in other regions, on the contrary, the "cost of living" is increasing: in Tatarstan, the amount increased to 3.1 million rubles, in the Ryazan region – 1 million rubles more than before, in Kabardino-Balkaria – from 1.5 to 1.8 million.

This approach effectively entrenches a "caste system" within one country, where the life of a resident of a richer region is valued several times higher than in a poorer one.

The Kremlin's problems lie in the economy: in the first seven months of 2025 alone, Russia's budget deficit reached $61 billion – almost four times more than planned ($14.6 billion). The main reasons are a sharp drop in oil and gas revenues, a failure in tax collection, and uncontrolled growth in war expenditures.

Against this backdrop, even those whom the regime sends to the front have become "bargaining chips," and their price now depends not on the risk of death, but on local opportunities to "buy" a soldier.

Russia plans to spend over a trillion dollars on rearmament by 2036 - Budanov22.07.25, 11:09 • 25466 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine