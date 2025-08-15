While Russia continues to burn billions on the war against Ukraine, its regions have begun to save even on those sent to die at the front. The amount of one-time "lifting" payments for recruits now depends on their place of residence – and in some regions, it has been sharply reduced. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Against the backdrop of a record federal budget deficit, the Russian authorities are moving to open "cannon fodder savings." In several regions of the Russian Federation, one-time payments to those who sign a contract for military service have been reduced.

In particular, in Bashkiria, the bonus amount fell from 1.6 million to 1 million rubles, in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – from 3.1 million to 1.9 million, in the Belgorod region – from 3 million to 800 thousand, and in Nizhny Novgorod – from 3 million to 1.5 million.

At the same time, in other regions, on the contrary, the "cost of living" is increasing: in Tatarstan, the amount increased to 3.1 million rubles, in the Ryazan region – 1 million rubles more than before, in Kabardino-Balkaria – from 1.5 to 1.8 million.

This approach effectively entrenches a "caste system" within one country, where the life of a resident of a richer region is valued several times higher than in a poorer one.

The Kremlin's problems lie in the economy: in the first seven months of 2025 alone, Russia's budget deficit reached $61 billion – almost four times more than planned ($14.6 billion). The main reasons are a sharp drop in oil and gas revenues, a failure in tax collection, and uncontrolled growth in war expenditures.

Against this backdrop, even those whom the regime sends to the front have become "bargaining chips," and their price now depends not on the risk of death, but on local opportunities to "buy" a soldier.

