The Parliament of Moldova approved the introduction of a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector

On Tuesday, Moldova’s parliament approved the introduction of a 60-day state of emergency in the energy and water supply sectors, allowing the pro-European government to act swiftly to prevent resource shortages, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The decision was supported by 54 lawmakers, while 20 voted against it; it takes effect on September 26. Twenty-two lawmakers did not take part in the vote.

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan told parliament that the emergency measures were necessary so that the government could act proactively, without waiting for supply crises to arise in the country located between Ukraine and Romania.

Moldova is facing an electricity shortage; residents have been urged to conserve energy