The occupiers are going to demolish about 10,000 private houses in Mariupol
Russian invaders intend to demolish about 10,000 private houses in Mariupol, especially in the Livoberezhny and Central districts. They plan mortgage construction for Russians on the site.
This is reported by the Mariupol City Council.
According to the occupiers, the demolition is planned supposedly due to significant destruction caused by hostilities.
Instead of helping people rebuild their homes, the invaders found an easier way – to destroy everything. In particular, there are plans to demolish most of the houses on one of the oldest historical streets, Torgova. Instead of the houses of Mariupol residents, mortgage construction for Russians is planned here
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the number of burial sites has increased to more than 20. Previously, there were only three of them, which confirms the high mortality rate of the civilian population due to Russian shelling.