The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6

One person was killed and six wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a strike by Russian troops, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The number of wounded increased to six due to the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed. The attack continues. Stay in safe places," said RMA head Fedorov.

Recall

The enemy attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia.