The number of schoolchildren in Ukraine has decreased: the State Statistics Service has published new data

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10978 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 30318 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26924 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48479 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 32040 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31414 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29633 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34286 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43899 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67990 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+24°
0m/s
25%
748 mm
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 3054 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 9640 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 34879 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 34384 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 64244 views
The number of schoolchildren in Ukraine has decreased: the State Statistics Service has published new data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3578 views

The State Statistics Service reports that at the beginning of the 2024/25 academic year, 3,743,887 students are studying in educational institutions. This is 4.3% less than in the previous year, with the largest number of schools in the Lviv region.

The number of schoolchildren in Ukraine has decreased: the State Statistics Service has published new data

At the beginning of the 2024/25 academic year, the number of students in general secondary education institutions of Ukraine amounted to 3,743,887 people, which is 4.3% less compared to the previous year. This is reported by the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

At the beginning of the 2024/25 academic year, the number of students in general secondary education institutions amounted to 3,743,887 people. -4.3% compared to 2023/24 academic year. 

- notes the State Statistics Service.

As reported, in total at the beginning of the 2024/25 academic year in Ukraine there were:

  • 12.3 thousand general secondary education institutions (the most – in the Lviv region (1077 institutions);
    • 3743.9 thousand students, 72% of them – in urban areas;
      • 305 students and 31 teachers per one general secondary education institution in Ukraine.

        Let us remind 

        Earlier, UNN wrote that almost 7 thousand applications for enrollment in the 1st grade have been submitted in Kyiv, of which 683 are online.

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyEducation
        Ukraine
        Kyiv
        Brent
        $65.69
        Bitcoin
        $93,186.70
        S&P 500
        $5,391.57
        Tesla
        $254.56
        Газ TTF
        $34.11
        Золото
        $3,292.86
        Ethereum
        $1,794.98