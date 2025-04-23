The number of schoolchildren in Ukraine has decreased: the State Statistics Service has published new data

At the beginning of the 2024/25 academic year, the number of students in general secondary education institutions of Ukraine amounted to 3,743,887 people, which is 4.3% less compared to the previous year. This is reported by the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

As reported, in total at the beginning of the 2024/25 academic year in Ukraine there were:

12.3 thousand general secondary education institutions (the most – in the Lviv region (1077 institutions);

3743.9 thousand students, 72% of them – in urban areas;

305 students and 31 teachers per one general secondary education institution in Ukraine.

