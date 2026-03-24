The number of injured from the Russian attack on a building in Dnipro has risen to 9 people, including a small child

In Dnipro, where a high-rise building was damaged by a Russian attack, the number of injured has risen to 9, including a small child. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In Dnipro, 9 people, including a child, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a residential area of the city. - the report says.

In the 14-story residential building, walls, balconies, windows, and the technical floor were damaged. Fires broke out on the two upper floors, which were extinguished by firefighters.

It is noted that SES psychologists are providing necessary assistance to the victims.

More than 40 rescuers and 13 units of SES equipment are involved at the scene.

Russians struck a high-rise building in Dnipro, a fire broke out