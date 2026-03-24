The number of injured from the Russian attack on a building in Dnipro has risen to 9 people, including a small child
Kyiv • UNN
Nine people, including a child, were injured in the attack on the 14-story building. Rescuers extinguished fires on the upper floors of the damaged building.
In Dnipro, where a high-rise building was damaged by a Russian attack, the number of injured has risen to 9, including a small child. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.
In Dnipro, 9 people, including a child, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a residential area of the city.
In the 14-story residential building, walls, balconies, windows, and the technical floor were damaged. Fires broke out on the two upper floors, which were extinguished by firefighters.
It is noted that SES psychologists are providing necessary assistance to the victims.
More than 40 rescuers and 13 units of SES equipment are involved at the scene.
Russians struck a high-rise building in Dnipro, a fire broke out24.03.26, 10:58 • 2790 views