Russians struck a high-rise building in Dnipro, a fire broke out

Dnipro was attacked by Russia, a high-rise building was damaged, a fire broke out, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked Dnipro. A 14-story building was damaged. As of now, there is no information about deaths or injuries as a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro. A fire broke out in the high-rise building. - Hanzha wrote.

According to the head of the OVA, due to the Russian strike, the walls, balconies, windows, and technical floor of the Dnipro high-rise building were damaged. Fires broke out on the two upper floors.

According to him, all services are working at the scene.

"The attack on the city continues. Stay in safe places," Hanzha emphasized.

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