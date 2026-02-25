Number of battles on the front line increased over the day - the General Staff showed a map by directions

$43.260.03
February 24, 06:45 PM
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Nordic and Baltic leaders condemn Russian aggression and call for a ceasefire - statement
February 24, 09:50 PM
Boris Johnson: Europe and the West are not helping Ukraine enough for a complete victory
February 24, 10:24 PM
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itself
February 24, 11:31 PM
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"
February 25, 12:08 AM
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The Telegraph
February 25, 12:45 AM
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 28640 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 39348 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
February 23, 02:00 PM
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 74680 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 77330 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
February 24, 07:45 PM
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
February 24, 04:37 PM
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
February 24, 02:59 PM
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
February 24, 12:26 PM
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation
February 23, 09:02 PM
Number of battles on the front line increased over the day - the General Staff showed a map by directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

Over the past day, 164 combat engagements took place on the front line, which is one-third more than the previous day. The most attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Number of battles on the front line increased over the day - the General Staff showed a map by directions

164 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is more than a third more than the day before. The most attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 25, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment in various sectors of the front. In total, 164 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 83 air strikes, dropping 220 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5964 kamikaze drones and carried out 3293 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 136 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Katerynivka, Velykomykhailivka, Levadne, Orly, Havrylivka, Pysantsi, Prosiana, Pidhavrylivka, Novosoloshine, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Dolynka, Zarichne.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of manpower.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements were recorded yesterday, the enemy carried out 87 shellings, 9 of which were with the use of MLRS. They also launched one air strike using two KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times in the area of the settlements of Vilcha, Synelnykove, Mala Vovcha, and Zelene.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the area of Hlushkivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Borysivska Andriivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Shyikivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, Novosergiyivka, and Stepove.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders stopped nine attempts by the occupiers to advance yesterday in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked towards Novodmytrivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Sofiyivka, Pleshchiyivka, Berestok, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 27 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiya, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, and Udachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Ternove, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Svyatopetrivka, Krynychne, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor tried once to improve his position in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Plavni.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

General Staff: Russia lost 1070 soldiers and 886 UAVs in a day
25.02.26, 07:44

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine