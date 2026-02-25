Number of battles on the front line increased over the day - the General Staff showed a map by directions

164 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is more than a third more than the day before. The most attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 25, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment in various sectors of the front. In total, 164 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 83 air strikes, dropping 220 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5964 kamikaze drones and carried out 3293 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 136 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Katerynivka, Velykomykhailivka, Levadne, Orly, Havrylivka, Pysantsi, Prosiana, Pidhavrylivka, Novosoloshine, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Dolynka, Zarichne.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of manpower.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements were recorded yesterday, the enemy carried out 87 shellings, 9 of which were with the use of MLRS. They also launched one air strike using two KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times in the area of the settlements of Vilcha, Synelnykove, Mala Vovcha, and Zelene.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the area of Hlushkivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Borysivska Andriivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Shyikivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, Novosergiyivka, and Stepove.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders stopped nine attempts by the occupiers to advance yesterday in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked towards Novodmytrivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Sofiyivka, Pleshchiyivka, Berestok, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 27 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiya, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, and Udachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Ternove, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Svyatopetrivka, Krynychne, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor tried once to improve his position in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Plavni.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

General Staff: Russia lost 1070 soldiers and 886 UAVs in a day