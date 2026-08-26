The new top management must be formed as soon as possible - Koretskyi met with the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom"

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi held his first meeting with the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom" and stressed that he expects a high-quality reboot of the company's management; new top management must be formed as soon as possible, UNN reports.

Held my first meeting with the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom." The government expects the Supervisory Board to deliver a high-quality reboot of the company's management. This is a top-priority task. The government will provide all necessary support. New top management must be formed as soon as possible following a transparent competitive selection process - the Prime Minister said.

Koretskyi also discussed with members of the Supervisory Board the financial condition of the state-owned company and preparations for the autumn-winter period.

According to him, such meetings will be held regularly.

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the charter of Energoatom to reboot the company's management