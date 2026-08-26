The new top management must be formed as soon as possible - Koretskyi met with the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom"
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi held his first meeting with the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom." He expects a transparent competition and a reboot of the company’s management.
Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi held his first meeting with the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom" and stressed that he expects a high-quality reboot of the company's management; new top management must be formed as soon as possible, UNN reports.
Held my first meeting with the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom." The government expects the Supervisory Board to deliver a high-quality reboot of the company's management. This is a top-priority task. The government will provide all necessary support. New top management must be formed as soon as possible following a transparent competitive selection process
Koretskyi also discussed with members of the Supervisory Board the financial condition of the state-owned company and preparations for the autumn-winter period.
According to him, such meetings will be held regularly.
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