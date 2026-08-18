The new ambassadors of Bulgaria, Estonia, India, and Germany have officially begun their work in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Bulgaria, Estonia, India, and Germany and welcomed them at the start of their diplomatic missions in Ukraine. Zelenskyy reported this on the social media platform X, UNN writes.

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The head of state briefed the diplomats on Ukraine’s efforts to bring peace closer and emphasized the importance of supporting the country amid intensified Russian attacks and preparations for the winter period.

I am grateful to all our partners who are genuinely helping Ukraine - Zelenskyy said.

The parties separately discussed common priorities, including the development of trade and economic relations and specific areas of cooperation that could strengthen Ukraine and its partner states.

Zelenskyy discussed work on the text of the Drone Deal and possible signing dates with the Belgian Foreign Minister