The Moscow Metro will change its train schedule from June 3

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39770 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100624 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143895 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148516 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243898 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172863 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164401 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Moscow Metro will change its train schedule from June 3

The Moscow Metro will change its train schedule from June 3

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31771 views

Starting from June 3, the Moscow Metro will change the train schedule: during peak hours, trains will run every 3-4 minutes, and during inter - peak hours-every 6-6:30 minutes.

On Monday, June 3, the schedules of trains of the Kiev Metro will be changed. Writes UNN with reference to the KCSA press service.

Tomorrow, the intervals between trains will be:peak hours are approximately 3-4 minutes; in inter - peak hours-6:00-6:30 minutes;on weekends, the intervals remain unchanged-6-7 minutes,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that train schedules in the metro are formed taking into account the intensity of passenger traffic and the availability of qualified employees, including drivers. Safety measures for train traffic are provided, and maintenance and repair of rolling stock are carried out in accordance with the current regulations.

Recall

KP " Kiev Metro "announced a tender worth almost UAH 14 billion to continue the construction of the Syretsko-Pechersk metro line in the direction of the Vinogradar residential area.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyKyiv
