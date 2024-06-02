The Moscow Metro will change its train schedule from June 3

On Monday, June 3, the schedules of trains of the Kiev Metro will be changed. Writes UNN with reference to the KCSA press service.

Tomorrow, the intervals between trains will be:peak hours are approximately 3-4 minutes; in inter - peak hours-6:00-6:30 minutes;on weekends, the intervals remain unchanged-6-7 minutes, - the message says.

Details

It is noted that train schedules in the metro are formed taking into account the intensity of passenger traffic and the availability of qualified employees, including drivers. Safety measures for train traffic are provided, and maintenance and repair of rolling stock are carried out in accordance with the current regulations.

Recall

KP " Kiev Metro "announced a tender worth almost UAH 14 billion to continue the construction of the Syretsko-Pechersk metro line in the direction of the Vinogradar residential area.