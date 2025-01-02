The Ministry of Justice: UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets were recovered to the state budget of Ukraine in 2024
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine announced the recovery of UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets to the state budget. Registries have also been created to document war crimes, protect deported children, and account for damages.
UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets were recovered to the Ukrainian budget in 2024. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, UNN writes.
Details
"UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets have been recovered to the budget of Ukraine - this is one of the main results of the Ministry of Justice's work in 2024," the Ministry reports.
Another important result was the documentation of thousands of war crimes, which allows to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure justice for the victims in the future.
In addition, as stated, a "Unified National Portal for Collecting Facts of Human Rights Violations" was created.
The Ministry of Justice also calls initiatives aimed at protecting vulnerable groups equally important. Work has begun on a special registry to protect deported children, which will help document their displacement and ensure their rights.
It is also noted that a register of damages has been launched, which accepts applications for damaged property, forced relocation, and cases of death or disappearance of loved ones.
