The Ministry of Justice: UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets were recovered to the state budget of Ukraine in 2024

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 79712 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 79712 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156727 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156727 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132326 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139599 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137200 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176938 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176938 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111770 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111770 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168562 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104653 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136677 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136081 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136081 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 70070 views

05:55 PM • 70070 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 104788 views

06:08 PM • 104788 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 106992 views

06:35 PM • 106992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156708 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168556 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 185161 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185161 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136081 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136677 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144681 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136199 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136199 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153239 views
The Ministry of Justice: UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets were recovered to the state budget of Ukraine in 2024

The Ministry of Justice: UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets were recovered to the state budget of Ukraine in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36974 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine announced the recovery of UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets to the state budget. Registries have also been created to document war crimes, protect deported children, and account for damages.

UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets were recovered to the Ukrainian budget in 2024. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, UNN writes.

Details

"UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets have been recovered to the budget of Ukraine - this is one of the main results of the Ministry of Justice's work in 2024," the Ministry reports.

Another important result was the documentation of thousands of war crimes, which allows to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure justice for the victims in the future. 

In addition, as stated, a "Unified National Portal for Collecting Facts of Human Rights Violations" was created.

The Ministry of Justice also calls initiatives aimed at protecting vulnerable groups equally important. Work has begun on a special registry to protect deported children, which will help document their displacement and ensure their rights. 

It is also noted that a register of damages has been launched, which accepts applications for damaged property, forced relocation, and cases of death or disappearance of loved ones.

Image

It's time to arrest Russian assets instead of freezing them - Sibiga15.12.24, 17:15 • 25914 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

ukraineUkraine

