The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Hungarian Embassy over PR on the release of prisoners and voiced demands

The acting temporary chargé d'affaires of the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine today. As reported by the diplomatic department, official Kyiv reiterated its demand to ensure that servicemen returned from Russian captivity have the opportunity to contact Ukrainian consular officers, UNN reports.

Details

On March 5, the acting temporary chargé d'affaires of the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side emphasized the unacceptability of PR and politicization of sensitive issues in connection with the transfer of several Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity to Hungary without any prior notification or coordination with Ukraine. - the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the return of people from captivity is an absolute priority for Ukraine, as evidenced by the return of 200 servicemen today as part of exchanges. Work on this is constantly being carried out on all possible platforms and with all partners capable of facilitating the release of Ukrainian servicemen and civilian hostages, regardless of their ethnic origin.

The Ukrainian side reiterated its demand to ensure that the returned servicemen have the opportunity to contact Ukrainian consular officers to check their health, provide consular assistance, and guarantee the opportunity to freely determine their future without external pressure or coercion. We expect a prompt response from the Hungarian side and official confirmation that these individuals will be granted full freedom to choose their place of residence and further plans. - summarized the diplomatic department.

Recall

Earlier, Russian media reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would release two alleged Hungarian citizens, who had previously been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced on social media yesterday evening that "two Hungarian prisoners of war from Transcarpathia were released after our negotiations in Moscow with President Putin." It is reported that these two men have both Ukrainian and Hungarian citizenship.

Subsequently, the Coordination Headquarters condemned the transfer of two captured Ukrainians to Hungary, considering it a Russian provocation and a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Ukraine demands information about the health of the prisoners and access to them.