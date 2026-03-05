The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Hungarian Embassy over PR on the release of prisoners and voiced demands

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
05:43 PM
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
05:39 PM
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
12:41 PM
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
March 5, 12:00 PM
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
March 5, 11:33 AM
March 5, 08:05 AM
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Popular news
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
12:59 PM
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - AP
01:04 PM
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easier
02:41 PM
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easier
02:41 PM
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
12:59 PM
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
March 4, 03:53 PM
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Rafael Grossi
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photos
06:11 PM
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old
03:38 PM
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
March 4, 03:04 PM
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
March 4, 12:28 PM
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Hungarian Embassy over PR on the release of prisoners and voiced demands

Kyiv • UNN

 1236 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the acting Chargé d'Affaires of Hungary, demanding contact with Ukrainian servicemen transferred from Russian captivity. Kyiv emphasizes the unacceptability of politicization and demands freedom of choice for those returned.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Hungarian Embassy over PR on the release of prisoners and voiced demands

The acting temporary chargé d'affaires of the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine today. As reported by the diplomatic department, official Kyiv reiterated its demand to ensure that servicemen returned from Russian captivity have the opportunity to contact Ukrainian consular officers, UNN reports.

Details

On March 5, the acting temporary chargé d'affaires of the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side emphasized the unacceptability of PR and politicization of sensitive issues in connection with the transfer of several Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity to Hungary without any prior notification or coordination with Ukraine.

- the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the return of people from captivity is an absolute priority for Ukraine, as evidenced by the return of 200 servicemen today as part of exchanges. Work on this is constantly being carried out on all possible platforms and with all partners capable of facilitating the release of Ukrainian servicemen and civilian hostages, regardless of their ethnic origin.

The Ukrainian side reiterated its demand to ensure that the returned servicemen have the opportunity to contact Ukrainian consular officers to check their health, provide consular assistance, and guarantee the opportunity to freely determine their future without external pressure or coercion. We expect a prompt response from the Hungarian side and official confirmation that these individuals will be granted full freedom to choose their place of residence and further plans.

- summarized the diplomatic department.

Recall

Earlier, Russian media reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would release two alleged Hungarian citizens, who had previously been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced on social media yesterday evening that "two Hungarian prisoners of war from Transcarpathia were released after our negotiations in Moscow with President Putin." It is reported that these two men have both Ukrainian and Hungarian citizenship.

Subsequently, the Coordination Headquarters condemned the transfer of two captured Ukrainians to Hungary, considering it a Russian provocation and a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Ukraine demands information about the health of the prisoners and access to them.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics