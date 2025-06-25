Meeting between Zelensky and Trump has ended: it lasted about 50 minutes

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has ended, as confirmed to UNN by Ukrainian President's Advisor on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn in response to a question from journalists.

The meeting lasted 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, according to The Telegraph, the White House is clearing the press room in preparation for Trump's arrival.

The seats were filled with journalists from all countries to hear NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who gave the closing press conference. Trump is expected to be next, "and reporters in the first five rows thought they were in the best position." They were counting on it "without the White House media team, which quickly got down to business." "Everyone on their feet!" they shouted as row after row was cleared, the first two rows cleared for the White House delegation and the next two for the White House press corps. Eventually, the rows were cleared, but with much grumbling, the publication writes.

Trump and Zelenskyy last met in the Vatican in April, where they spent about 15 minutes together just before Pope Francis' funeral. Plans for the pair to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada earlier this month were scrapped when Trump left the event early.