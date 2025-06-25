Meeting between Zelensky and Trump has ended: it lasted about 50 minutes

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 718 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 9082 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 21015 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34301 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52987 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71787 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103351 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100559 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114613 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121254 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is knownJune 25, 07:18 AM • 59930 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 49665 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit08:58 AM • 50828 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 67302 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61456 views
Publications
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 11778 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 62012 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 117602 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 159398 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 162570 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 42559 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 50095 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 62724 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 136550 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 213113 views
Actual
The Guardian
United States dollar
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Meeting between Zelensky and Trump has ended: it lasted about 50 minutes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Communications Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump has ended. He provided this information to UNN journalists.

Meeting between Zelensky and Trump has ended: it lasted about 50 minutes

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has ended, as confirmed to UNN by Ukrainian President's Advisor on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn in response to a question from journalists.

Details

Ukrainian President's Advisor on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed to UNN journalists in response to a question that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump has ended.

The meeting lasted 50 minutes.

Addition

Meanwhile, according to The Telegraph, the White House is clearing the press room in preparation for Trump's arrival.

The seats were filled with journalists from all countries to hear NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who gave the closing press conference. Trump is expected to be next, "and reporters in the first five rows thought they were in the best position." They were counting on it "without the White House media team, which quickly got down to business." "Everyone on their feet!" they shouted as row after row was cleared, the first two rows cleared for the White House delegation and the next two for the White House press corps. Eventually, the rows were cleared, but with much grumbling, the publication writes.

Recall

Trump and Zelenskyy last met in the Vatican in April, where they spent about 15 minutes together just before Pope Francis' funeral. Plans for the pair to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada earlier this month were scrapped when Trump left the event early.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9