Lukashenko’s regime has finally shed the mask of a "peacekeeper" by integrating Belarus into the Russian Federation’s military machine. As noted by the Foreign Intelligence Service, the country has not only provided its territory for aggression against Ukraine but is also actively militarizing its own society and openly facilitating the replenishment of the Russian army’s ranks with cannon fodder holding Belarusian passports, UNN reports.

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As noted by the intelligence service, evidence of Minsk’s involvement in the war was the emergence of the first recruitment resource in the national domain zone. The website openly calls on Belarusian citizens to sign contracts with the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Defense to participate in the "SMO" against Ukraine. It should be noted that registration in the national top-level domain is controlled by the Operational and Analytical Center under the President of the Republic of Belarus — a special service responsible for protecting state secrets.

The project is backed by the Russian staffing agency "Bratsky Syndicate," which promises Belarusians a one-time payment of $28,000 and monthly compensation of over $3,100. Recruiters promise money for shooting civilians and positions, as well as bonuses for "daily combat pay during an offensive," "kilometers of advance," and destroyed Ukrainian equipment. Although, under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus, mercenary activity and participation in armed conflicts abroad carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, in practice the Belarusian judiciary "fails to notice" compatriots in the ranks of the Russian armed forces, punishing only those who fought as part of private military companies. As of 2026, nearly 2,900 Belarusian citizens have already served in the Russian army, at least 440 of whom have been killed - the statement said.

The intelligence service added that, alongside trading its own citizens, the Belarusian regime is preparing future generations for war. The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Belarus has announced sweeping changes to the school curriculum for "pre-conscription training" for the 2026/2027 academic year. Tenth-graders will now be deliberately taught how to conduct modern warfare: boys will be required to take a course in operating drones, while girls will master practical tactical medicine skills.

The educational process is being moved entirely from classrooms to the bases of military units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Border Committee, and the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, where schoolchildren will undergo 10-day field training. The stated goal of the Ministry of Education is to "move from theory to concrete skills in real-world conditions" and scale the experience of the security agencies across the country. Against the backdrop of active integration with Russia’s defense industry, this means only one thing: Belarusian schools are being turned into the initial link in a pipeline for training personnel for future armed escalations, the intelligence service concluded.

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