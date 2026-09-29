The Lexus TZ turned out to be nearly 100 hp less powerful than the version announced earlier

Lexus has announced the specifications and pricing of the new TZ450e electric crossover, which in its production version delivers 308 hp instead of the previously stated 402 hp. At the same time, the model will have a range of up to 507 km, while the price of the base trim will start at $64,050. InsideEVs reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, when Lexus first introduced the TZ — its all-electric three-row model related to the Toyota Highlander EV and Subaru Getaway — it was expected to have 402 horsepower. Now that Lexus has finally released the full list of powertrain specifications and pricing, it appears that the Lexus TZ450e will cost less than $65,000 and produce just 308 horsepower from its dual-motor powertrain. That is not only nearly 100 horsepower less than previously stated, but also significantly less than the Subaru’s 420 horsepower. It is even less powerful than the 338-horsepower dual-motor Toyota Highlander EV.

The base TZ450e Premium will cost from $64,050, but neither Toyota nor Subaru has yet announced pricing for their respective versions. So it is currently unclear how competitive the Lexus will be, but it will most likely be unquestionably the most luxurious of the three models.

An online configurator is already available for the new TZ, allowing users to calculate the vehicle’s price depending on the selected version. In addition to the base Premium trim, two more are available — Premium Touring for $72,050 and Luxury for $80,550.

The official specifications of the dual-motor powertrain are 308 horsepower and 323 pound-feet of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph takes 6.2 seconds, while the top speed is 112 mph.

All three models are equipped with the same dual-motor powertrain, but the base Premium version gets a smaller 77-kWh battery. Both more expensive trims have a 96-kWh battery, increasing the range from 253 to 315 miles.

All three versions can also be charged through 150-kW NACS ports. The base Premium charges from 10% to 80% state of charge (SoC) in 28 minutes, while models with the larger battery require 35 minutes.

Lexus confirmed to the publication that dealers will also offer an additional Performance Package capable of increasing output to 402 horsepower. I do not entirely understand what it entails or why Lexus decided to reduce the power of the standard version.

When the Lexus TZ finally reaches the market, it will have only a few genuine competitors — the Cadillac Vistiq (starting at $79,390) and the Volvo EX90 (starting at $78,090), but the Lexus is considerably cheaper than both models.

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