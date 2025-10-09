The level of anti-corruption effectiveness in Ukraine is 80% - Kachka

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka reported that in the process of fighting corruption in the field of criminal investigations and indictments in court, the effectiveness is 80%. Kachka announced this during a briefing, UNN reports.

We talked about which procedural norms in the criminal complex work – this is a matter of effectiveness in specific criminal investigations and accusations in court. Our stage of effectiveness is at the level of 80%. In addition, the immunity of people's deputies has decreased - Kachka noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that currently the main anti-corruption strategy is to clear administrative procedures of corrupt factors.

We have an anti-corruption strategy, which is to clear administrative procedures of the possibility of any corrupt factors. This is an effective mechanism for clearing the field where this corruption occurs - Kachka explained.

Addition

By the end of the year, a number of economic decisions are expected in cooperation with the EU, including on the revision of customs duties on agricultural products. At the same time, the main task of the government is to accelerate the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU.