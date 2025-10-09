The level of anti-corruption effectiveness in Ukraine is 80% - Kachka

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
05:32 PM • 3142 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
02:03 PM • 13978 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 22983 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 40833 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 42279 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 25449 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21586 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 37117 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17252 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15997 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
Hungary agrees to ban Russian LNG supplies to the EU: detailsOctober 9, 08:43 AM • 6504 views
Rada approved the President's decision to send units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other countriesOctober 9, 08:47 AM • 7424 views
The Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification regarding searches conducted by NABU at two prosecutorsOctober 9, 10:45 AM • 4996 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 27296 views
Law enforcement officers found the body of a man whose family was found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region03:43 PM • 7010 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 27692 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 40833 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 42279 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 37117 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 69544 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Gaza Strip
Egypt
Israel
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 27677 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 17154 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 31860 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 48727 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 62517 views
Actual
The Guardian
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

The level of anti-corruption effectiveness in Ukraine is 80% - Kachka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka stated 80% effectiveness in criminal investigations and indictments related to corruption. The main anti-corruption strategy is to clear administrative procedures of corrupt factors.

The level of anti-corruption effectiveness in Ukraine is 80% - Kachka

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka reported that in the process of fighting corruption in the field of criminal investigations and indictments in court, the effectiveness is 80%. Kachka announced this during a briefing, UNN reports.

We talked about which procedural norms in the criminal complex work – this is a matter of effectiveness in specific criminal investigations and accusations in court. Our stage of effectiveness is at the level of 80%. In addition, the immunity of people's deputies has decreased 

- Kachka noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that currently the main anti-corruption strategy is to clear administrative procedures of corrupt factors.

We have an anti-corruption strategy, which is to clear administrative procedures of the possibility of any corrupt factors. This is an effective mechanism for clearing the field where this corruption occurs 

- Kachka explained.

Addition

By the end of the year, a number of economic decisions are expected in cooperation with the EU, including on the revision of customs duties on agricultural products. At the same time, the main task of the government is to accelerate the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Ukraine