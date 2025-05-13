The legendary brand "Chernihivske Bile" from AB InBev Efes Ukraine presents a new non-alcoholic beer

"Bile Alco 0" with grapefruit flavor is a symphony of non-alcoholic beer and fresh juicy grapefruit flavor, characterized by a light citrus bitterness and gives a soft sweet aftertaste. The packaging design of the novelty attracts attention with delicate light pink shades and an image of appetizing grapefruit slices, reports UNN.

"Bile Alco 0" with grapefruit flavor is infinitely juicy and alcohol-free, so you can enjoy the taste without restrictions. The novelty will be appreciated by both lovers of warm friendly gatherings and consumers who lead an active lifestyle.

The new non-alcoholic variety "Bile Alco 0" is presented in a 0.5 l can, which allows you to quickly cool the drink and take it with you.