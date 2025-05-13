The legendary brand "Chernihivske Bile" from AB InBev Efes Ukraine presents a new non-alcoholic beer

$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 17348 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

12:11 PM • 27849 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 52761 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 53092 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115609 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 62391 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132282 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130550 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 88727 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65437 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 17348 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 22397 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115609 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132282 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130550 views
Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 2662 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 61829 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 69907 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 74266 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 78246 views
The legendary brand "Chernihivske Bile" from AB InBev Efes Ukraine presents a new non-alcoholic beer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

"Bile Alco 0" with grapefruit flavor is a non-alcoholic beer with delicate light pink grapefruit notes. The novelty is presented in a 0.5 l can.

The legendary brand "Chernihivske Bile" from AB InBev Efes Ukraine presents a new non-alcoholic beer

"Bile Alco 0" with grapefruit flavor is a symphony of non-alcoholic beer and fresh juicy grapefruit flavor, characterized by a light citrus bitterness and gives a soft sweet aftertaste. The packaging design of the novelty attracts attention with delicate light pink shades and an image of appetizing grapefruit slices, reports UNN.

"Bile Alco 0" with grapefruit flavor is infinitely juicy and alcohol-free, so you can enjoy the taste without restrictions. The novelty will be appreciated by both lovers of warm friendly gatherings and consumers who lead an active lifestyle.

The new non-alcoholic variety "Bile Alco 0" is presented in a 0.5 l can, which allows you to quickly cool the drink and take it with you.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

