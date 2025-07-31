$41.770.02
The law on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP was published in "Holos Ukrainy": the document will come into force tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The law on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP was published on July 31 and will come into force on August 1. It reinstates old norms and establishes mandatory polygraph testing for employees.

The law on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP was published in "Holos Ukrainy": the document will come into force tomorrow

The law, which was adopted today, July 31, by the Verkhovna Rada regarding the restoration of the powers of NABU and SAPO, was published in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy". It will come into force tomorrow, August 1, UNN reports.

Details

According to the transitional provisions, "this law comes into force on the day following the day of its publication", meaning it will come into force on Friday, August 1.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in its entirety presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAPO.

In particular, according to the draft law, it is envisaged to return the old norms that existed before the adoption of bill No. 12414, mandatory polygraph testing for employees of NABU, SAPO, BEB, the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI, and the National Police who have access to state secrets, as well as a ban on travel abroad for NABU employees.

After the vote, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had already signed the bill he submitted and which was voted on by parliament regarding NABU and SAPO.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine