The law on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP was published in "Holos Ukrainy": the document will come into force tomorrow

The law, which was adopted today, July 31, by the Verkhovna Rada regarding the restoration of the powers of NABU and SAPO, was published in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy". It will come into force tomorrow, August 1, UNN reports.

Details

According to the transitional provisions, "this law comes into force on the day following the day of its publication", meaning it will come into force on Friday, August 1.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in its entirety presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAPO.

In particular, according to the draft law, it is envisaged to return the old norms that existed before the adoption of bill No. 12414, mandatory polygraph testing for employees of NABU, SAPO, BEB, the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI, and the National Police who have access to state secrets, as well as a ban on travel abroad for NABU employees.

The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill

After the vote, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had already signed the bill he submitted and which was voted on by parliament regarding NABU and SAPO.

Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO