The Kremlin uses former prisoners of war for fake "confessions" about alleged torture in Ukraine

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
09:06 AM • 10484 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 26433 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 37625 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 34040 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 55301 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 54902 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 40063 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 37294 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 29611 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25825 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
70%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISIS intensifies attacks on new Syrian government amid army's announcement of anti-terrorist operationFebruary 22, 03:39 AM • 9346 views
Australia denies reports of mass repatriation of ISIS militants' families from Syrian campsFebruary 22, 04:02 AM • 10459 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missilesFebruary 22, 04:19 AM • 22047 views
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 peopleFebruary 22, 04:37 AM • 15865 views
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22VideoFebruary 22, 07:04 AM • 12893 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 64842 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 74427 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 84313 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 97240 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 135315 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Lviv
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 29974 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 32710 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 33713 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 25435 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 27959 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Fox News
Tor missile system

The Kremlin uses former prisoners of war for fake "confessions" about alleged torture in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

Such videos appear regularly after each prisoner exchange and show signs of pre-arranged staging.

The Kremlin uses former prisoners of war for fake "confessions" about alleged torture in Ukraine

Russian propaganda is once again spreading videos with "testimonies" of Russian military personnel who have returned from captivity, attempting to discredit Ukraine and justify their own crimes. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A video of a Russian serviceman appeared on propagandist Telegram channels, who, after an exchange, allegedly talks about "atrocities of Ukrainian military personnel." The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that such materials lack any evidence – there are only the words of the man himself.

The Center notes that similar videos regularly appear after each prisoner exchange and show signs of pre-prepared staged productions. According to analysts, these are more likely readings of pre-written texts than real testimonies.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that the appearance of many Russians returned from captivity does not correspond to claims of "torture" – they look well-groomed and show no visible signs of abuse. At the same time, Russia itself, according to numerous confirmed facts, systematically tortures, mutilates, and kills Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The purpose of such videos, as noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation, is an attempt to shift responsibility for their own war crimes, justify violence, and discredit Ukraine on the international stage. Staged "testimonies" are part of a broader information campaign that the Kremlin is conducting in parallel with real terror against Ukrainian defenders.

Recall

Russian commanders in Crimea are massively forging documents of conscripts, transferring them to contract service without their consent. This practice has become systemic due to the shortage of manpower in marine infantry units.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine