The Kremlin uses former prisoners of war for fake "confessions" about alleged torture in Ukraine

Russian propaganda is once again spreading videos with "testimonies" of Russian military personnel who have returned from captivity, attempting to discredit Ukraine and justify their own crimes. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A video of a Russian serviceman appeared on propagandist Telegram channels, who, after an exchange, allegedly talks about "atrocities of Ukrainian military personnel." The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that such materials lack any evidence – there are only the words of the man himself.

The Center notes that similar videos regularly appear after each prisoner exchange and show signs of pre-prepared staged productions. According to analysts, these are more likely readings of pre-written texts than real testimonies.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that the appearance of many Russians returned from captivity does not correspond to claims of "torture" – they look well-groomed and show no visible signs of abuse. At the same time, Russia itself, according to numerous confirmed facts, systematically tortures, mutilates, and kills Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The purpose of such videos, as noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation, is an attempt to shift responsibility for their own war crimes, justify violence, and discredit Ukraine on the international stage. Staged "testimonies" are part of a broader information campaign that the Kremlin is conducting in parallel with real terror against Ukrainian defenders.

Recall

