China wants to mandate labeling of digital humans and ban them from "relationships" with children

Photo: Reuters

China's cyberspace regulator has unveiled a draft of new rules for digital humans online, which include mandatory labeling of such content and restrictions for services that could mislead or addict children. This was reported by Chinese regulators in a draft document submitted for public discussion until May 6, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the proposal, all virtual content involving digital humans must be clearly labeled as "digital human." It is also proposed to prohibit such systems from providing "virtual intimate relationships" to individuals under 18 years of age.

Separately, the document prohibits the use of other people's personal data to create digital avatars without their consent, as well as the use of digital humans to circumvent identity verification systems. In Beijing, they are thus trying to strengthen control over the development of AI amid the rapid growth of this area.

China wants to strengthen control over virtual content

The draft also states that digital humans cannot disseminate content that, according to the authorities, threatens national security, incites subversion of state power, promotes separatism, or harms national unity.

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Service providers are also advised to restrict content with sexual connotations, scenes of cruelty, horror, or discrimination, and to intervene in cases where users demonstrate suicidal or self-harming tendencies.

The accompanying analysis on the regulator's website notes that the development of digital humans is no longer just an industry issue.

The management of digital virtual humans is no longer just a matter of industry norms; it has rather become a strategic scientific problem concerning cybersecurity, public interests, and the high-quality development of the digital economy. - the message says.

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