The Kremlin says not to expect "breakthroughs" from the second meeting between Russia and Ukraine and is waiting for a reaction to its "memorandum"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Dmitry Peskov said that one should not expect instant decisions from the negotiations. Russia is waiting for a reaction to its "memorandum" aimed at eliminating the root causes of the war.

The Kremlin says not to expect "breakthroughs" from the second meeting between Russia and Ukraine and is waiting for a reaction to its "memorandum"

The Kremlin says not to expect "instant solutions and breakthroughs" from the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"It would be wrong to expect any instant solutions and breakthroughs here. But the work is underway. Certain agreements were reached in Istanbul, and they are important. Indeed, first of all, it's about people. These agreements will be implemented," Peskov said at a briefing.

Peskov added that the Russian authorities are waiting for a response to the text of their "memorandum", which the Russian delegation handed over to Ukraine.

"Well, and then the work will continue. We are waiting for a response to the memorandum that was handed over," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the document aims to eliminate the "root causes" of the war in Ukraine and achieve a sustainable settlement.

He also noted that possible compromises by the Russian Federation on the points of the "memorandum" are a topic for negotiations that cannot be public.

Asked whether the Russian side will inform its American counterparts about the results of the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, Peskov replied that Russia has channels for dialogue with the United States, and they are used as needed. 

"We have channels of dialogue with the American side and continue to use these channels of dialogue for communication," he said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States
Ukraine
