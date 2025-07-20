The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, seeks to "transfer the Ukrainian settlement into a peaceful channel." At the same time, the goals of the Kremlin declared at the beginning of the invasion remain unchanged, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

President Putin has repeatedly spoken about his desire to transfer the Ukrainian settlement into a peaceful channel as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy... Our main goal is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear, obvious, and they do not change Peskov said in an interview with Russian media.

Addition

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side to hold the next meeting next week. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase negotiation dynamics to achieve a ceasefire.

Peskov stated that United States President Donald Trump confirms his intentions to achieve a peaceful settlement in Russia's war against Ukraine. His meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also possible.

The Kremlin considers US President Donald Trump's statements about sanctions against Russia "very serious." Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow is ready to negotiate with Kyiv, but will continue the "special military operation" if there is no response.