The invaders carried out an air strike on Semenivka in Chernihiv region: 9 wounded, including two children

The day before, the occupiers launched a KAB air strike on the border town of Semenivka in Chernihiv region. UNN reports with reference to information from the head of the Chernihiv RMA.

Details

Semenivka in Chernihiv region was struck by 4 KABs. It is reported that the enemy targeted the central part of the town, a residential area. As of now, there are 9 wounded, including two children - 8 and 13 years old. All were hospitalized in a hospital in a neighboring community.

One person was transported to the regional hospital. The damage is extensive: administrative buildings, the local hospital (again!), two five-story buildings, several private houses, and infrastructure facilities. Today, we are working to repair the damage where it is not critical. First of all, housing. - said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of Chernihiv RMA.

The head of the RMA also reported that 24 patients of the local territorial center were evacuated from Semenivka at night - the elderly were transported to the appropriate institution in Chernihiv.

