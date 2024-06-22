The invaders ' strikes caused damage to infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were no injuries

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The invaders ' strikes caused damage to infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were no injuries

Kyiv • UNN

Infrastructure was damaged, but no one was injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine.

The invaders ' strikes caused damage to infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were no injuries

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, infrastructure was damaged due to strikes by a terrorist neighbor, but people were not injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of today, the aggressor continued active operations on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region, using kamikaze drones and artillery. The attack covered the district center, Marganets, Mirovskaya and Pokrovskaya communities.

Fortunately, not a single person was injured as a result of the shelling.

According to updated information, as a result of yesterday's missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, the windows of 3 educational institutions were damaged, as well as warehouses of a dozen private enterprises. The Office of one of the enterprises received significant damage, and the passenger car was partially destroyed.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

