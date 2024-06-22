The invaders ' strikes caused damage to infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were no injuries

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, infrastructure was damaged due to strikes by a terrorist neighbor, but people were not injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of today, the aggressor continued active operations on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region, using kamikaze drones and artillery. The attack covered the district center, Marganets, Mirovskaya and Pokrovskaya communities.

Fortunately, not a single person was injured as a result of the shelling.

According to updated information, as a result of yesterday's missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, the windows of 3 educational institutions were damaged, as well as warehouses of a dozen private enterprises. The Office of one of the enterprises received significant damage, and the passenger car was partially destroyed.

