Members of a drug group that earned up to UAH 10 million a month will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, participants of a criminal organization who earned up to 10 million hryvnias a month from selling drugs will be tried. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

In December last year, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the police neutralized the activities of the group and seized 400 kg of psychotropic substances and precursors from them.

On average, businessmen sold 8-10 kg of amphetamine every month, raw materials for which were imported from abroad.

The criminal organization consisted of 10 people, residents of Novomoskovsk, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro. They rented several garages and a private house in Novomoskovsk and Dnipro, where they equipped laboratories for the production of amphetamine.

To accept orders, we created a closed-type online store in Telegram.

Eight members of the criminal organization face up to 12 years in prison, and two more are wanted.

