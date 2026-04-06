"Honest Mobilization" movement accused CPC founders Rudyi and Sherembey of evading service

The "Honest Mobilization" movement, which exposes bloggers and activists who have been granted deferments through various schemes, has published dossiers on the founders of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Orest Rudy and Dmytro Sherembei.

As stated in Rudy's dossier, at the beginning of the war, he went abroad, and after 2023, he returned to Ukraine and received a deferment.

"The founder of the 'Anti-Corruption Action Center,' activist Orest Rudy, left the country at the beginning of the war with forged documents, which his wife, the well-known 'anti-corruption activist' Daria Kaleniuk, acquired for him. In 2023, after Rustem Umerov, who promised Kaleniuk the position of his deputy, was appointed Minister of Defense, she brought her husband back to Ukraine and arranged a deferment for him," the dossier on Orest Rudy states.

As the movement's activists noted, after Umerov left the post of Minister of Defense, Rudy's deferment was jeopardized.

"In 2025, Umerov left his post, and the new minister is preparing a digital reform of military registration, under which all deferments and reservations will be checked and canceled if violations are found. Rudy's deferment was jeopardized, as there are many questions about the legality of its processing. Currently, his wife Kaleniuk is looking for other options to exempt her husband from military service," writes "Honest Mobilization."

The dossier on Dmytro Sherembei, who is a co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, as well as the head of the NGO "100% Life" and the Charitable Foundation "Patients of Ukraine," states that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he joined the 207th Territorial Defense Battalion with the help of another Anti-Corruption Action Center activist, Vitaliy Shabunin.

"Co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, head of the NGO '100% Life' and the Charitable Foundation 'Patients of Ukraine' Sherembei, like his friend Shabunin, arranged for fictitious service in the 207th Territorial Defense Battalion. Specifically, in March 2022, Shabunin agreed with the commander, Lieutenant Colonel V. Yushko, on their fictitious enlistment in the personnel lists on the condition that they would not perform duties and would live at home. In this way, Yushko 'registered' more than 20 men," the movement's activists noted.

As "Honest Mobilization" notes, Sherembei was listed as a serviceman for several years, and then found a way to be discharged to the reserve.

"Draft dodgers were fictitiously listed for service and received monthly salaries and additional remuneration for performing combat missions. Part of the money was sent to Yushko. In total, Sherembei and Shabunin received 1.9 million UAH in 2022-2023. In 2024, Sherembei found a way to be discharged from military service to the reserve. However, after Shabunin was suspected of fraud and evasion of mobilization, the State Bureau of Investigation also became interested in him. Recently, law enforcement officers gained access to financial documents and the activities of his NGO '100% Life' for the past 3 years," the movement's activists write.