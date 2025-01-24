The Head of the State Tax Service has a new deputy

The government has appointed Lesia Karnaukh as Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. This is reported by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Lesia Karnaukh as a deputy to Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Kravchenko gets rid of Monaco Group people in the tax office

For reference

Lesia Karnaukh has been working in the civil service since 2004. From July 2018 to May 2023, she held the position of Deputy Chief of Staff at the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine. From July 2023 until her appointment to the State Tax Service of Ukraine, she was Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Dismissals at the STS continue: Kravchenko has made a number of important decisions

Add

Other personnel decisions made by the Cabinet of Ministers on January 24 included the appointment of Andriy Kashuba as Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine and the dismissal of Olena Kramarenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.