The head of Odesa emergency service is dismissed: the issue of appointing a new director is being decided
Kyiv • UNN
Svitlana Izosimova has been dismissed from her position as General Director of the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine in Odesa Oblast. The Department of Health reports that the current situation requires more decisive and effective actions.
"Despite her achievements as the head of the institution, today's situation requires more decisive and effective actions and decisions.
The issue of appointing a new head of the medical institution is currently being resolved," the statement said.