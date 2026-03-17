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The government has expanded the list of critically important enterprises for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1688 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed companies that transport goods and repair equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be recognized as critically important. This will ensure stable support for the defense sector.

The government has expanded the list of critically important enterprises for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that expanded the criteria for determining enterprises as critically important for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This refers to companies that fulfill contracts with the commands of branches or individual types of forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the transportation of military cargo, repair, maintenance and operation of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition and their components. This is reported by UNN with reference to government resolution No. 334 of March 16, 2026 and the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Details

According to the resolution, it concerns enterprises, institutions and organizations that fulfill contracts for the procurement of services for the transportation of military cargo, repair, maintenance, operation of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition and their components, as well as the procurement of defense goods necessary for the repair, maintenance, operation of weapons, military and special equipment, concluded with the commands of branches, individual types of forces of the Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Economy noted that the expansion of criteria will support enterprises that provide logistics, repair and maintenance of defense equipment, and thus will contribute to the stable functioning of the defense sector, and the adoption of the resolution will ensure the stable operation of enterprises that perform important defense tasks and directly support the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

A temporary reservation of specialists from defense enterprises for 45 days has been launched on the Diia portal. The service is available even in the presence of military registration violations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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