The government expanded barrier-free routes and updated prosthetics conditions — Koretskyi

Over the past six months, the Government has expanded the program of barrier-free routes in cities and communities. It has also updated the conditions for prosthetic provision for people with complex and multiple amputations, taking into account their individual needs. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, 1,300 officials responsible for barrier-free access have been appointed in communities.

The next task is to provide them with tools to coordinate and monitor the implementation of decisions on the ground. A separate area of work is employment and the creation of accessible conditions for people with disabilities, veterans, older people, parents of children, and young people - Koretskyi noted.

He added that the ministries had received specific tasks and deadlines for their implementation.

We are counting on further joint work to ensure that barrier-free access becomes a basic standard in all areas of life - the head of government concluded.

Let us remind you

The Government is increasing to four months the period for advancing payments to prosthetics manufacturers under the state program for people with complex and multiple amputations.

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