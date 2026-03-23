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In Ukraine, 10 universities will train accessibility specialists - Ministry of Development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Ten higher education institutions are implementing programs on physical accessibility for architects and builders. The course lasts 60 hours and concludes with the issuance of certificates.

In Ukraine, 10 universities will train accessibility specialists - Ministry of Development

Ukraine is launching training for barrier-free specialists - relevant programs will be implemented in 10 higher education institutions. The training will combine theory and practice and will allow specialists to assess the accessibility of infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The agency reported that qualification improvement programs developed by universities have already been approved, and memorandums of cooperation have been signed.

The training will last at least 60 hours and will include studying legislation, international experience, as well as practical inspections of facilities with subsequent recommendations for improving accessibility.

Specialists with an education in architecture or construction will be able to join the programs.

Participants will study legislation and international experience, inspect facilities, and learn to give recommendations for improving accessibility

- the ministry noted.

Upon completion of the course, students will receive certificates in physical barrier-free design and will be able to professionally assess the level of accessibility of facilities and implement appropriate solutions.

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Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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