Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Oleksandr Tsyvinsky headed the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine after a competition and checks. The Bureau's work is expected to be updated and trust with entrepreneurs strengthened.

Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as the director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on August 6 in Telegram, UNN writes.

Today, the government decided to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as the director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. After the decision of the competition commission, proper checks, and passing a polygraph test, there are no reservations regarding his candidacy.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the government now expects "renewal of the Bureau's work, strengthening of the institution, and achieving a significant level of trust between the Bureau and Ukrainian entrepreneurs." "It is important that economic relations in Ukraine are not distorted by shadow schemes and that businesses can count on respect from the state," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Recall

The competition commission has determined the sole candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. The winner is Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, head of the NABU detective unit. During the competition, the SBU expressed reservations about Tsyvinsky's candidacy, stating that his father has a Russian passport.  

The commission for selecting the director of the Bureau of Economic Security published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the competition winner, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, to the position of BES director.

The competition was held within the framework of Law No. 10439 on the reboot of the BES, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 29, 2024, which provides for a competitive selection of the head with the participation of experts delegated by international partners, as well as the certification of BES employees within a year after the appointment of the new director.  

In addition, the election of the head of the BES based on the results of the competition by the end of July this year was a condition of the extended financing program with the IMF.  

On July 31, Tsyvinsky stated that the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed to him the absence of grounds for his non-appointment to the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine