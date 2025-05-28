The General Staff reported 114 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is pressing in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk directions

$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10955 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24645 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30510 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49328 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115421 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60098 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118173 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171417 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113152 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107946 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important
May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed
May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy
May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce
08:54 AM • 56792 views

08:54 AM • 56792 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner
02:15 PM • 5042 views

02:15 PM • 5042 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118173 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network
May 27, 03:12 PM • 133388 views

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133388 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs
May 27, 02:30 PM • 138953 views

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138953 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171417 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season
01:39 PM • 6788 views

01:39 PM • 6788 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce
08:54 AM • 57471 views

08:54 AM • 57471 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures
May 27, 05:27 PM • 42656 views

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42656 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series
May 27, 04:05 PM • 48119 views

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48119 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs
May 27, 09:48 AM • 116245 views

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116245 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

The General Staff reported 114 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is pressing in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements have taken place. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk directions, where fierce battles are ongoing.

The General Staff reported 114 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is pressing in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes is 114. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

The invaders do not stop striking at border settlements. Myropilske, Pokrovka, Oleksandrivka, Zarichne, Petrushivka, Maryine, Ugroidy, Dmytrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Baranivka, Progres, Popivka of Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery fire; Klyusy of Chernihiv region. The areas of Velyky Prikol and Ugroidy settlements of Sumy region were under enemy air strikes 

- the summary says.

In the Kharkiv direction, two combat engagements took place, in the areas of Starytsa and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units seven times in the areas of Zahryzove and Zeleny Hai, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked fourteen times today in the areas of Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Nadia, Hrekivka, in the Serebryansk forest, as well as in the direction of Karpivka, Seredne, Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna. Six combat engagements are currently continuing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions near Bilohorivka and in the direction of the settlement of Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance towards Markove and near Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka and Druzhba. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 32 times today in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Mirne, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka and in the direction of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Novomykolaivka, Yablunivka settlements. Six combat engagements are still ongoing. The settlements of Dovga Balka, Zorya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk and Novoukrainka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole settlements and in the direction of Voskresenka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Komar and Mirne settlements.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove, Novodanylivka and Robotyne.

In the Huliaipil and Prydniprovsky directions, no combat engagements took place today.

In the Kursk direction, 16 combat engagements took place today, three of them are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched eleven air strikes, dropped 23 KABs and carried out 101 artillery shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand Russians and 18 artillery systems28.05.25, 08:05 • 3142 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
