The General Staff reported 114 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is pressing in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes is 114. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

The invaders do not stop striking at border settlements. Myropilske, Pokrovka, Oleksandrivka, Zarichne, Petrushivka, Maryine, Ugroidy, Dmytrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Baranivka, Progres, Popivka of Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery fire; Klyusy of Chernihiv region. The areas of Velyky Prikol and Ugroidy settlements of Sumy region were under enemy air strikes - the summary says.

In the Kharkiv direction, two combat engagements took place, in the areas of Starytsa and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units seven times in the areas of Zahryzove and Zeleny Hai, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked fourteen times today in the areas of Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Nadia, Hrekivka, in the Serebryansk forest, as well as in the direction of Karpivka, Seredne, Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna. Six combat engagements are currently continuing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions near Bilohorivka and in the direction of the settlement of Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance towards Markove and near Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka and Druzhba. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 32 times today in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Mirne, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka and in the direction of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Novomykolaivka, Yablunivka settlements. Six combat engagements are still ongoing. The settlements of Dovga Balka, Zorya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk and Novoukrainka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole settlements and in the direction of Voskresenka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Komar and Mirne settlements.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove, Novodanylivka and Robotyne.

In the Huliaipil and Prydniprovsky directions, no combat engagements took place today.

In the Kursk direction, 16 combat engagements took place today, three of them are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched eleven air strikes, dropped 23 KABs and carried out 101 artillery shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

