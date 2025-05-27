The first enterprise in Ukraine has received authorization for customs brokerage under the new rules

The State Customs Service reported that today they have for the first time granted authorization for customs brokerage activities under the updated procedure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the service, the permit was obtained by a company that already has AEO-C authorization and experience in undergoing the conformity assessment procedure.

The new procedure for granting authorizations was introduced on April 19, 2025 in accordance with the Customs Code of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 1092 of September 27, 2022 (as amended on April 15, 2025 No. 454).

As of today, 93 applications for authorization have been submitted to the State Customs Service. Of these, 41 were rejected at the preliminary review stage.

The agency emphasizes that the quality of document preparation is critical.

We urge companies to carefully prepare packages of documents taking into account updates in legislation - the State Customs Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

Additionally

The State Customs Service stressed that existing permits for customs brokerage activities remain valid until April 19, 2026.

Also, methodological materials have been prepared for applicants on how to correctly fill out applications and typical mistakes to avoid.

All instructions for document preparation are available online – please review them before filing – added in the department.

How to apply for customs brokerage activities and avoid typical mistakes when filling out an application for authorization to conduct customs brokerage activities can be found on the website of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Reference

A customs broker is an entity authorized to act on behalf of clients during customs clearance of cargo. Authorization, according to the new rules, guarantees the company's compliance with the established criteria for reliability, financial stability and competence.

Let us remind you

The reform in the field of customs regulation envisages the transition from the old system of permits to an authorization mechanism aimed at simplifying procedures and increasing transparency in the field of customs clearance. The innovation is part of a broader strategy to modernize Ukraine's customs system.