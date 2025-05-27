The first enterprise in Ukraine has received authorization for customs brokerage under the new rules

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
01:16 PM • 32542 views

11:19 AM • 37930 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 57235 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 114778 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 196418 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 172866 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 176483 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 162822 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 114271 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 99950 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82332 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67626 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60650 views

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

12:27 PM • 31366 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22373 views
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 19578 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22874 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 160290 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 549986 views
HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 7280 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60989 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67964 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82648 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 63236 views
The first enterprise in Ukraine has received authorization for customs brokerage under the new rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

The State Customs Service has issued the first authorization for customs brokerage activities under the updated procedure. Of the 93 applications submitted, 41 were rejected at the review stage.

The first enterprise in Ukraine has received authorization for customs brokerage under the new rules

The State Customs Service reported that today they have for the first time granted authorization for customs brokerage activities under the updated procedure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the service, the permit was obtained by a company that already has AEO-C authorization and experience in undergoing the conformity assessment procedure.

The new procedure for granting authorizations was introduced on April 19, 2025 in accordance with the Customs Code of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 1092 of September 27, 2022 (as amended on April 15, 2025 No. 454).

As of today, 93 applications for authorization have been submitted to the State Customs Service. Of these, 41 were rejected at the preliminary review stage.

The agency emphasizes that the quality of document preparation is critical.

We urge companies to carefully prepare packages of documents taking into account updates in legislation 

- the State Customs Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

Additionally

The State Customs Service stressed that existing permits for customs brokerage activities remain valid until April 19, 2026.

Also, methodological materials have been prepared for applicants on how to correctly fill out applications and typical mistakes to avoid.

All instructions for оформлення документів available online – please ознайомтеся before filing 

– added in the department.

How to apply for customs brokerage activities and avoid typical mistakes when filling out an application for authorization to conduct customs brokerage activities can be found on the website of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Reference

A customs broker is an entity authorized to act on behalf of clients during customs clearance of cargo. Authorization, according to the new rules, guarantees the company's compliance with the established criteria for reliability, financial stability and competence.

Let us remind you

The reform in the field of customs regulation envisages the transition from the old system of permits to an authorization mechanism aimed at simplifying procedures and increasing transparency in the field of customs clearance. The innovation is part of a broader strategy to modernize Ukraine's customs system.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Economy
Ukraine
Brent
$63.14
Bitcoin
$110,097.70
S&P 500
$5,901.41
Tesla
$356.83
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,320.49
Ethereum
$2,667.62