The "Fast & Furious" finale promises three pleasant surprises from Vin Diesel, including the return of Brian O'Conner

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel confirmed that the final film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, set to be released in April 2027, will deliver three highly anticipated elements to fans: a return to Los Angeles, the revival of legendary street racing, and the long-awaited reunion of Dominic Toretto with Brian O’Conner. At the FuelFest festival, Diesel shared details, revealing the conditions he put forth to Universal Studios for the creation of the iconic action saga's concluding chapter.

This is reported by UNN with reference to NewsWeek. Diesel has been synonymous with the street racing film "Fast & Furious" since 2001, thanks to his role as Dominic Toretto. Another popular face of "Fast & Furious" was Brian O’Conner, played by Paul Walker. However, the actor died in a tragic car accident in 2013.

Currently, the actor has confirmed that "Fast & Furious" will bring the action back to Los Angeles and revive street racing. However, the actor announced another surprise.

Speaking at the automotive culture festival "FuelFest", co-founded by Walker's brother, Cody, Diesel addressed a large audience and candidly spoke about the conditions he set for Universal Studios to create the final "Fast & Furious" film.

"As you all know, we've been working extremely hard to bring you the finale. Let me just say, I'm very proud of Tyrese and Cody for what they're doing here at FuelFest. Please give them their due. Just yesterday, I was at Universal Studios—does anyone know Universal Studios? The studio told me, 'Vin, can we please have the 'Fast & Furious' finale in April 2027?' I said, 'Under three conditions.' Because I listened to my fans. First was to bring the franchise back to Los Angeles. The second was to return to car culture—to street racing. Oh, that's good. Does anyone want to know what the third was? The third... is the reunion of Dom and Brian O'Conner. That is what you will get in the finale" he stated.

Walker died during the filming of "Furious 7". The rest of his role was completed with the help of CGI and his brothers, Cody and Caleb. Similar techniques could likely be used for "Fast & Furious 11".

