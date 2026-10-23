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The EU is considering five candidates for talks on the war in Ukraine - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

The EU is considering Meloni, Stubb, Pavel, Frederiksen and Støre to take part in the talks. All five may go.

The EU is considering five candidates for talks on the war in Ukraine - The Telegraph

European Union countries are considering five candidates who could represent the EU side in possible negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Telegraph reports, according to UNN.

Details

The list of leaders includes:

  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni;
    • Finnish President Alexander Stubb;
      • Czech President Petr Pavel;
        • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen;
          • Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

            At the same time, The Telegraph emphasizes that all of the aforementioned politicians could travel to the negotiations on behalf of the EU, rather than just one of them. This would make it possible to avoid rivalry between countries and the risk of individual candidates being rejected from the negotiations.

            Previously

            Earlier, UNN reported that, according to claims by the Russian Federation, trilateral talks involving Ukraine and the United States were scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November.

            At the same time, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is attempting to revive the process of reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which, in particular, provides for significant concessions in favor of the Kremlin. Under this plan, Ukraine would have to abandon its path toward NATO, but could allegedly join the European Union and receive an investment package.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

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