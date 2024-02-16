The enemy used phosphorus in Avdiivka - press officer of the 3rd Brigade Borodin

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101744 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128430 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129670 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171189 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169196 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275358 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177807 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167005 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244108 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101415 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84257 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80865 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93207 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275358 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254776 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240680 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1742 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128430 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103618 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103764 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120075 views
The enemy used phosphorus in Avdiivka - press officer of the 3rd Brigade Borodin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25149 views

Russians used phosphorus in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The situation in Avdiivka is critical, the enemy continues to exert pressure.

Russian occupants start using phosphorus in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, which is being defended by the Ukrainian military. The situation in the city is critical. This was stated by the press officer of the third separate assault brigade Oleksandr Borodin during a telethon, UNN reports

The enemy starts using phosphorus. The use of anti-aircraft guns has increased. UAS are much worse than artillery.... This is 50 or more bombs per day. This is a very large number of them for such a small foothold that is being held.  And now phosphorus is being used. The news about this was reported the day before

- Borodin said.

According to him, the situation in Avdiivka is critical, the enemy continues to exert pressure. The Russians have deployed two regular armies. The ratio at the brigade level is reportedly 7 to 1.

General Staff on the Avdiivka sector: troops are maneuvering and reinforcing units as planned16.02.24, 08:57 • 30246 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising