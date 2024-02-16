The enemy used phosphorus in Avdiivka - press officer of the 3rd Brigade Borodin

Russian occupants start using phosphorus in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, which is being defended by the Ukrainian military. The situation in the city is critical. This was stated by the press officer of the third separate assault brigade Oleksandr Borodin during a telethon, UNN reports.

The enemy starts using phosphorus. The use of anti-aircraft guns has increased. UAS are much worse than artillery.... This is 50 or more bombs per day. This is a very large number of them for such a small foothold that is being held. And now phosphorus is being used. The news about this was reported the day before - Borodin said.

According to him, the situation in Avdiivka is critical, the enemy continues to exert pressure. The Russians have deployed two regular armies. The ratio at the brigade level is reportedly 7 to 1.

